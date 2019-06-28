|
Eugene White
Montgomery - Mr. Eugene White, 93, a resident of Montgomery, AL
Passed on June 25, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the First Baptist Church of Greater Washington Park with burial to follow in the Big Zion AME Zion Church Cemetery, with Rev. Jonathan Fields, Eulogist, Rev. Willie Welch III, officiating.
PEACE MORTUARY & FUNERAL SERVICES, 3048 DORCHESTER DRIVE, MONTGOMERY, AL 36116, 334-356-7162
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 28, 2019