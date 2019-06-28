Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Greater Washington Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene White Obituary
Eugene White

Montgomery - Mr. Eugene White, 93, a resident of Montgomery, AL

Passed on June 25, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the First Baptist Church of Greater Washington Park with burial to follow in the Big Zion AME Zion Church Cemetery, with Rev. Jonathan Fields, Eulogist, Rev. Willie Welch III, officiating.

PEACE MORTUARY & FUNERAL SERVICES, 3048 DORCHESTER DRIVE, MONTGOMERY, AL 36116, 334-356-7162
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.