Eula Lawery
Eula Lawery

A resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00PM from Phillips-Riley Funeral Home Chapel, Overseer Toinette Lee, officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, Ms. Lawery will lie in repose on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 12-6PM from Phillips-Riley Funeral Home Chapel.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Reposing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
JUN
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
2284 West Fairview Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 263-0477
