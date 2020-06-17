Eula Lawery
A resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00PM from Phillips-Riley Funeral Home Chapel, Overseer Toinette Lee, officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, Ms. Lawery will lie in repose on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 12-6PM from Phillips-Riley Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.