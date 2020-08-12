1/
Eva Gynell Manning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Gynell Manning

Prattville - Eva Gynell Manning, 95, went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2020, with her children at her side. She was loved by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Fetters (Jim), her son Richard Manning, grandsons Jason Fetters (Natalie), Jeff Fetters (Jamie), great-grandson Levi Fetters and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Manning, parents Truman and Mary Murray, brothers Gene and Bruce Murray, sisters Thelma Simmons, Juanita Tatum, Inez Murray and granddaughter Katherine Lyn Fetters. Visitation will be for the extended family only and will be Friday, August 14, at the Fountain of Grace Church at 881 McQueen Smith Road South. Graveside service will follow at Prattville Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Prattville Alliance Church (Fountain of Grace) building fund, 881 McQueen Smith Road South, Prattville, AL 36066. The family request attendees to please wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ridout's-Brown-Service Prattville Chapel
347 East Main Street
Prattville, AL 36067
3343655982
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ridout's-Brown-Service Prattville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved