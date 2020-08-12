Eva Gynell Manning



Prattville - Eva Gynell Manning, 95, went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2020, with her children at her side. She was loved by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Fetters (Jim), her son Richard Manning, grandsons Jason Fetters (Natalie), Jeff Fetters (Jamie), great-grandson Levi Fetters and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Manning, parents Truman and Mary Murray, brothers Gene and Bruce Murray, sisters Thelma Simmons, Juanita Tatum, Inez Murray and granddaughter Katherine Lyn Fetters. Visitation will be for the extended family only and will be Friday, August 14, at the Fountain of Grace Church at 881 McQueen Smith Road South. Graveside service will follow at Prattville Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Prattville Alliance Church (Fountain of Grace) building fund, 881 McQueen Smith Road South, Prattville, AL 36066. The family request attendees to please wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.









