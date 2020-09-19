Eva Honolka Newman
Birmingham - Eva Honolka Newman, age 83, passed September 13, 2020.
She is survived by her two children, son, Michel Newman (Susan); daughter, Julie Slaten (Gary). She leaves behind her sister, Pat Shaver and her brothers John Honolka (Sandy), Don Honolka (Sharon) and Tom Honolka (Leslie). She also leaves behind five grandchildren Melanie Newman, Kelly Slaten, Stephanie (Newman) Burris, Brian Slaten, Amy Slaten and one great granddaughter Selah Burris.
Eva was born May 14, 1937, in Trutnov Czechoslovakia. The eldest daughter of the late John and Jarmila Honolka and is preceded in death by her husband Lieutenant Colonel Frank Charles Newman and sons
Michael Frank Newman, Steven Allen Newman, John Zeke Walker and Sidney Honolka Walker.
For thirty-three years she was employed by the State of Alabama as a receptionist and tour guide at the state capitol and the First White House of the Confederacy. She always held in her heart her love for her homeland and for her adopted home country. Eva is now free to share how great this country is and the freedoms that it provided for her and her family.
The family will have a celebration of life October 12, 2020 with visitation at 10:30 and service at 11:00 at Frazer United Methodist Church, Montgomery, Alabama. Followed by burial at the Westview Cemetery in Ozark, Alabama
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Eva's memory to American Stroke Association
or The Tunnel to Towers Foundation.