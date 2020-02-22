|
Eva Sodergren Thompson
Montgomery - Eva Sodergren Thompson, a long time resident of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away on February 17, 2020, in Anderson, South Carolina. Originally from Sweden, she was the wife of C. Haynes Thompson who preceded her in death in 2001. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Survivors are two daughters, Kristina T. White and her husband Richard M. White of Dewy Rose, Georgia, and Meta Thompson of Elberton, Georgia. Grandchildren are Katherine Thompson of Sydney, Australia, and Robin Fail of Durham, North Carolina. Her great-grandchild, Tallulah Ava Clark, resides in Sydney. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Sodergren, of Ooltewah, Tennessee, and Elizabeth Ann Thompson of Montgomery, Alabama, and their children and grandchildren. Eva's ashes will be interred in Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery at a later date.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020