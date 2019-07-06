|
Eva Stuckey Stuart
Montgomery - Eva Stuckey Stuart, 85, of Montgomery, died on July 1, 2019. She was born on March 26, 1934 to the late Elbert C. Stuckey and to the late Eva Murray Stuckey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mose Wadsworth Stuart, III. Eva graduated from Sydney Lanier High School and attended the University of Alabama.
Eva is survived by her sons: Mose Wadsworth Stuart, IV (Monette), William Bonneau Stuart, and Forrest Murray Stuart, (Pam). She had four grandchildren: Mose Wadsworth Stuart, V, Murray Campbell Stuart, Emily Margaret Stuart (fiancé, JD Dos Santos), and Katelyn Murray Stuart. She is also survived by her sister, Anne Stuckey Martin. Eva was much loved by her children, her daughters-in-law, and her grandchildren.
Eva was involved with a number of charitable organizations, including The Junior League of Montgomery, The Montgomery Symphony, and Hospice of Montgomery. She was a founding member of Christchurch Anglican, where she was a member of the the Daughters of the Holy Cross. She loved her friends and had a special place in her heart for her lunch groups.
Eva's family extends its heartfelt thanks to the ladies of G.P. Home Care Services for their care. In addition, we are thankful for the care provided by Hospice of Montgomery.
The funeral will held at Christchurch Anglican, 8800 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, Alabama, at 2:00 pm on July 8, 2019. Burial will follow immediately at Greenwood Cemetery. Pall bearers will be Mose Wadsworth Stuart,V, Murray Campbell Stuart, William Lovard Lee, III, Robert Hayne Hollis, III, Edgar Wadsworth Stuart, Matthew David Stuart, and Eugene Cosby Cook.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, July 7, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at 1708 Croom Drive in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Christchurch Anglican or to Hospice of Montgomery (1111 Holloway Drive, Montgomery, Alabama 36117).
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from July 6 to July 8, 2019