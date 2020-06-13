Evangelist Brenda Williams
Evangelist Brenda Williams

Tuskegee - WILLIAMS, Evangelist Brenda, a resident of Tuskegee, Alabama passed June 10, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, June 15, 2020 in the Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. L. Baker, officiating, McKenzie's Funeral Home Staff, directing. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at the funeral home. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, James Williams; mother, Ethel P. Crawley; 9 siblings, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
JUN
15
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery
