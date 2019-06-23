|
|
Mr. Evans Woods
Tuskegee - Mr. Evans Woods, a resident of Tuskegee, Alabama passed June 17, 2019, in Opelika, AL. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11:30 am EST, at Fourth Street Baptist Church, Columbus, GA. Interment will follow in the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, with the McKenzie's Funeral Home Staff, directing. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 3:00 - 5:00 pm CST at McKenzie's Funeral Home.
Mr. Woods is survived by his wife, Mary Moore Woods; his four children, Patricia "Trish" Smith; Evans II (Aisha) Woods; Erin (Leon) Bernard, all of Atlanta, GA; and Courtney (Daryl) Caver, Auburn, AL; eight grandchildren, Evans III, Cameron, Quinton, and Sydney Woods; Savannah and Samantha Smith; Jalah and Caleb Moore, and Elijah Carlisle; his mother, Juanita Coleman, Columbus, GA; mother-in-law, Beatrice Moore; two siblings, Virginia (James) Harper, Larry (Gail) Woods; sisters-in-law, Fannie Moore, Vanette Birks, Vanessa Davis, Ferlisa (Donald) Dotson, Maria (Eric) Nobles; two brothers-in-law, Larry Moore, and David (Chasica) Moore; a devoted friend, Lawrence Singleton; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and his fury companion, his beloved dog, Scooter.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 23, 2019