Services
E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
1120 Bragg Street
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-9221
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Ship A. M. E., Zion Church
483 Holcombe Street
Montgomery, AL
Evelyn B. Flowers Obituary
Montgomery - FLOWERS, Evelyn B., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away September 13, 2019. Funeral service will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Old Ship A. M. E., Zion Church, 483 Holcombe Street, Montgomery, AL with Pastor, Dr. Kathy T. McFadden officiating. Interment will be held at Oakwood Annex with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Mrs. Flowers will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2019
