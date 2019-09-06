|
|
Evelyn "Paula" Burnett
Montgomery - Evelyn Pauline "Paula" Burnett passed away on September 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.G. and Evelyn Miller; husband, Dr. John McNeill Arnold; son, John McNeill Arnold, Jr.; and brother, John Gaines Miller II. She is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Burnett; daughter, Evelyn Arnold Newton (Bill); grandson, William Amos Christopher, Jr.; granddaughter, Katherine Thomison (John); great granddaughter, Evie Thomison; great grandson, Jack Thomison; step-son, Steve Burnett (Beth); step-daughters, Vallire Burnett Gardner and Donna Burnett Jones (Jimmy). Paula was born on February 26, 1929, in Joplin, Missouri. She spent her childhood and high school years in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois. Her family moved to Alabama after her senior year in high school and she attended Brenau College for Women in Georgia. She loved being a wife and mother and also enjoyed working outside the home. Two of these jobs included work at WSGN radio (Birmingham, AL) and being a secretary at Madison Park Hope School (Montgomery, AL). Paula attended Westminster Presbyterian Church and was president of the Women of the Church. Later, Paula joined First Presbyterian Church in Wetumpka where she also did volunteer work. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed sewing for her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Wetumpka at 9:00AM with services to follow at 10:00AM. Jonathan Yarbrough will be officiating. Graveside services will be at Greenwood Cemetery for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 100 West Bridge Street, Wetumpka, AL 36092.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019