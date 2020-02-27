|
Evelyn C. Watkins
Our Aunt Evelyn talked to the Lord a lot. She was a clever, full-of-faith lady whose sense of humor was intact until the very end of her life. Uncle Billy and two sons, Richard and Bill had departed this life years before. She conferred with the Lord often about many things including her longing to join her family in heaven, wondering why the Lord was waiting to take her. We decided that the Almighty was exercising His authority to teach her patience! At age 101 He called her home. She owned and operated Infants Diaper Service and Acme Dust Control in Montgomery and served on the first City Planning Board. Her passions were the large family she adored, her church friends at Covenant Presbyterian, Capital City Master Gardeners Assoc., the Daylily group, and Sav-A-Life for which she knitted so many booties. Memorial gifts in Evelyn Watkins' name may be directed to any of these fine organizations. A service was held on January 20, 2020 at Leak Memorial Chapel. Heartfelt gratitude goes to Delores McKnatt and Bonnie Grier who loved "Miss" Evelyn and took such good care of her. The last few years were very happy. Thank you to all friends and family-there are many-who kept in touch over the years. We are grateful to her black poodle Jasmine for years of devotion. The Watkins family is happily together now. Thanks be to God!
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020