Montgomery - Evelyn P. Dusenbery passed from this life on May 24, 2019. She was 94 years old. Evelyn was born in Fall River, Ma, on March 15, 1925, to Tony and Leah Pascoal. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Irene P. Caywood; nephew, George Caywood and husband, Jean Dusenbery. Evelyn enjoyed life, loved to dance, take care of her pets, cook and feed the hungry. She was an electrolysis in Fall River, and then moved to Hudson, Fl., where she met her husband, Jean. They both became real estate agents. She moved to Montgomery, Al., in 2008 to live with her brother Rick. She was diagnosed in 2013 with dementia. In 2017, she was moved to Country Cottages for memory care. She is survived by her brother, Richard Pascal; sister in law, Ann Pascal, both of Montgomery, Al.; niece, Joyce Hotchkiss of Columbus, Ohio; nephew, Mike (Debra) Pascal of Montgomery; niece, Linda Turner (Bill) of Chelsea, Al.; niece, Sandra Turner of Pell City, Al; great nieces, Mandy and Haley Pascal, Rachel Turner and great nephews, Ryan Rowe and Will Turner. Evelyn chose to be cremated. The family will share memories of her life at a later date. Anyone who wishes to remember Evelyn, may make online condolences at www.leak-mc.com or make a donation in her memory to a . The family expresses their deepest gratitude to the staff at Country Cottages, especially Mary and Pat, who treated her like family. We love you! In addition, to Southern Care Hospice, for their support during this difficult time.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 26, 2019