Camden - Evelyn Elise "Lisa" Dobson, age 83, a resident of Camden, Alabama passed away on April 13, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Camden United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Brian Dovey officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing, Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the start of the service.
Lisa was born in Selma, Alabama on September 21, 1935 and graduated from Wilcox County High School and Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn University). While at Auburn, she was president of her sorority, Alpha Delta Pi, and held various leadership positions on campus. She then worked for Wilcox Department of Human Resources and taught at Wilcox County High School and Wilcox Academy. She was a member of the Camden United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and led Bible studies.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Earl McNeill and Merle Cobb McNeill, and her husband of fifty-four years, Francis Buckner Dobson, Sr. She is survived by her children, Francis Buckner Dobson, Jr. (Kay Powell) of Monroeville, AL, Earl McNeill Dobson (Connie Register) of Troy, AL, and Lee Farish Dobson (Angela Mills) of St. Simons Island, GA; a sister Dana McNeill Sadler of Tuscaloosa, AL; grandchildren, Francis Buckner Dobson, III of Birmingham, AL, Taylor Powell Dobson of Auburn, AL, Earl McNeill Dobson, Jr. of Troy, AL, Laura Dale Dobson of Troy, AL, Elise McNeill Dobson Ezelle (Patrick) of Northport, AL, Rebecca Mills Dobson Riggs (Michael) of Auburn, AL, and Addie Farish Dobson of Encino, CA; great- grandchildren, Elijah Buckner Dobson, Logan Madry Dobson, Hallie Mills Riggs, and Rachael Renee Jarrell, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be: Trey Cook, John Creswell, Larry Gaston, Bain Henderson, Ricky Jones, Wes Kennedy, Darryl Sessions, and Ted Tait. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camden United Methodist Church, 127 Broad St. Camden, AL 36726; J Paul Jones Hospital Foundation, 317 McWilliams Avenue, Camden, AL 36726; or Monroe Health Foundation Dobson Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 886 Monroeville, AL 36461
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2019