|
|
Evelyn Joy Malone
Hope Hull - Evelyn Joy Malone passed away at the age of 85 from natural causes. Born in Atlanta, Georgia to William Wesley Malone and Mary Donehoo Malone on April 14, 1935, she died peacefully near Montgomery, Alabama on May 4, 2020.
Mrs. Malone was an active citizen of Hope Hull, Alabama for more than 60 years. She taught Sunday School at Hope Hull Methodist Church for many years, and later became a kindergarten teacher at Hooper Academy. Known by all in Hope Hull as "Miss Evelyn," she was actively involved in the lives of children everywhere, including acting as a counselor for the Hope Hull Methodist Church Youth Fellowship for several years. She also served on numerous boards and active committees to support the Hope Hull community. Mrs. Malone was a lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Auburn Tigers, and she loved going to ballgames. She loved to travel, explore new places and visit the places she loved, Atlanta, the Florida beaches, and Highlands, NC being among her favorites. Perhaps her greatest adventure was driving with two friends across the country in an RV to visit Alaska. Evelyn is survived by her husband, John William Malone and her four children, Chelle Kenmore of Hope Hull, Alabama; Mary Evelyn Russell of St. Mary's, Georgia; John Patrick Malone of Williston, South Carolina; and Joy Malone of Lexington, Kentucky, as well as her five grandchildren, Kelly Postin (Rian); Chelle Keeter (Shawn); Chris Kenmore Dylan Godlewski (Victoria), Erika Mister (Don) and 10 great-grandchildren, who were the joy of her life. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews and numerous boys and girls and men and women she considered her children as well. Following a family service on Thursday, May 7 at 11:00 a.m., Mrs. Malone will be laid to rest at the St. John's Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel at St. John's Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Montgomery area at a future date when all can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hope Hull Methodist Church Children's Fund, Reviving Ministries, or the . The family would like to thank all of caregivers, and special friends who cared for Mrs. Malone, as well as Comfort Care Hospice.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 6 to May 7, 2020