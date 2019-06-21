Services
Lewis-Robusky Mortuary LLC
307 County Road 4
Prattville, AL 36068
334-365-1338
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
True Divine Baptist Church
Troy Highway
Montgomery - PERRYMAN, Evelyn, a resident of Montgomery, AL expired Saturday, June 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at True Divine Baptist Church ( Troy Highway ) Rev. Steven Huntley, Pastor, Rev. J. J. Fountain, Officiating with interment in Golden Gates Cemetery. The body will lie in repose at the church from 9:30 a.m. until services time with Lewis - Robusky Mortuary LLC directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 21, 2019
