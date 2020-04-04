Resources
Evelyn Snowden Carr Obituary
Tuskegee Institute - Carr, Mrs. Evelyn Snowden, a resident of Tuskegee Institute, AL, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Capitol Hill Healthcare in Montgomery, AL. Celebration of Life Services are scheduled for Sunday, April 5, 2020 from Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel, 305 W. F. Burns Drive, Valley, AL with Deacon Stanley Maxwell of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Tuskegee Institute, AL officiating. Due to this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, in compliance with the State Health Order, funerals are limited to 10 in-person gatherings. Public Viewing is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.(all times Eastern) at Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.davismemorialmortuary.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
