F. Carolyn Campbell
Montgomery - F. Carolyn Campbell, 74, of Montgomery, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Velma Peters Campbell and nephew, Bobby Campbell. She was born November 6, 1944, in Gadsden, Alabama, and graduated from Gadsden High in 1963. She later retired as an RN from the VA Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Amy (Brad) Holmgren, Kim Bailey, Scott Owens; grandchildren, Kevin (Sydney) Holmgren, Madison Bailey, Kendall Owens; brothers, Larry (Jimmie Ann) Campbell, Bill (Anne) Campbell; niece, Heather (Steve) Thornton and nephew, Troy (Kelly) Campbell.
A family and friends visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4:30pm-6:30pm, at Leak Memory Chapel. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Crestwood Cemetery in Gadsden, Alabama, beginning at 2:00pm, led by her lifetime friend, Sandra Smith Mackey.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 1, 2019