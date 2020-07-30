1/1
Fannie Laura Dickinson Wilson
Montgomery - Fannie Laura Dickinson Wilson age 86, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama relocated from Thomasville, Alabama in 1954, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. from Mt. Azure Baptist Church Cemetery, Union Springs, AL. Her memories will always be cherished by her devoted and loving son Clisby (Delvetta) Thomas, Jr.; grandchildren, Jarrett, Jerard and Jaleesa Thomas; great-grandson Carter Thompson; devoted nieces and nephew, Georgia Campbell, Beverly Knight and Derrick (Cindy) Knight; Special friends and neighbors, Lillie Woolfolk, Arthur and Georgia Williamson, Lane Riley, Velma Rogers, Jeanetta and Melvin Porter along with other relatives and friends.

Please adhere to the COVID-19 social distancing and mandated facemask will be required.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Azure Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
2284 West Fairview Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 263-0477
