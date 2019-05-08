Services
Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home - Wetumpka
8801 U.S. Highway 231 North
Wetumpka, AL 36092
(334) 567-7880
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home - Wetumpka
8801 U.S. Highway 231 North
Wetumpka, AL 36092
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home - Wetumpka
8801 U.S. Highway 231 North
Wetumpka, AL 36092
Fannie Mae Estes Obituary
Fannie Mae Estes

Wetumpka - ESTES, Fannie Mae, age 99, of Wetumpka, Alabama went to her heavenly home on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Funeral services for Mrs. Estes will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home with visitation being held one hour prior to the service. Reverends Johnny Fox and Dr. John Brannon will officiate. Burial will follow in Antioch Church cemetery, Weoka, Alabama.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Browning, Andy Moore, Alan Moore, Phillip Moore, Steve Moore and Phil Estes. Honorary pallbearers will be Russell Estes, Ben Penton, John Zenor, Edward Quint, Matthew Nelson and Michael Roeder.

Mrs. Estes was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Lily Mae Dunlap; step-mother, Eula Dunlap; husband, Gentry Estes; brothers, Hershel, Talmadge, George, Wilbert, Lester and Tom Watt Dunlap; step-brother, Joe Carr Holman; and one sister, Lily Ruth Penton.

She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Williams, Rachel Strickland, Genene Nelson (Don) of Montgomery, AL; and Noel Estes of Mobile, AL; her grandchildren, Rory Quint (Ned) of Bethesda, MD, Rosemary Zenor (John), Regina Roeder (Michael) of Montgomery, AL, and Matthew Nelson; her great grandchildren, Audrey and Dana Quint, Abby Zenor, Hudson and Gavin Roeder, many nieces and nephews, special friends, Diane Hunter, Jean

Williamson, Teresa McKinney, Ruby Moore, the members of Antioch Baptist Church and the community of Weoka, AL.

Fannie Mae became a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church upon her marriage to Gentry Estes in 1939. She remained faithful to Antioch until her heart attack and stroke made her unable to attend. She was an excellent cook and she loved to read and travel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Antioch Church Cemetery Fund.

The daughters of Mrs. Estes would like to thank all the staff of Crowne Healthcare and Rehab and Comfort Care Hospice for the professional and loving care given to their mother.

Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 8, 2019
