Faye H. Morrison
Faye H. Morrison

Millbrook - MORRISON, Faye H., 89, resident of Millbrook, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020. A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Prattville Memory Gardens with Pastor Terry Claunch officiating. Mrs. Morrison was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Morrison; daughter, Judy Faye Wadsworth; her twin brother, Jimmy Ray Hoover; and her two other brothers, Rufus Hoover and Colvin Hoover. She is survived by her son, Johnny H. Maddox; two granddaughters, Katie Glover (Jarrad) and Anna Maddox; six great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.

To express online condolences please visit prattvillememorial.com.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
