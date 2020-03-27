Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Fern Rudder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fern Rudder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fern Rudder Obituary
Fern Rudder

Hope Hull - Fern W. Rudder, of Hope Hull, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at the age of 76. She is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Rudder and her son, Joseph Rudder. She is survived by her son, James R. Rudder (Jeannie) and grandson James H. (Huey) Rudder. Fern was a loving wife and mother and will be deeply missed by her family. A graveside service for Fern will be Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 11:00 at Forest Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fern's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -