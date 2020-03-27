|
|
Fern Rudder
Hope Hull - Fern W. Rudder, of Hope Hull, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at the age of 76. She is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Rudder and her son, Joseph Rudder. She is survived by her son, James R. Rudder (Jeannie) and grandson James H. (Huey) Rudder. Fern was a loving wife and mother and will be deeply missed by her family. A graveside service for Fern will be Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 11:00 at Forest Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020