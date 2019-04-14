|
Fitzgerald Hudson
- - Fitzgerald Dunphey Hudson died suddenly Friday morning, April 5, 2019.
Fitz was born in Chapel Hill, NC on December 28, 1954 to Fitzgerald Salter Hudson and Jeanne Gabrielle Dunphey. He attended Groton School For Boys, Auburn and got his Masters from UNC. He worked for his family his entire life.
He is survived by his wife Nan Hudson, sons Fitzgerald Salter Hudson II and Samuel Neill Hudson, brothers Will Hudson, Chris Hudson and his sister Meriwether Morris.
Fitz was a wonderful raconteur with many friends from all walks of life. He never met a stranger and gave to many. The ranch here at Pike Road and Goat Cay in the Bahamas, were his favorite places on earth. He found peace, beauty and contentment at both.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Mangrove Cay Explorers Club and mailed to: Todd Lary 14870 SW 238 St. Homestead, Fla 33032
Blessings and Love to all.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 14, 2019