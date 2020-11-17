1/
Florence Mae Marsh
Florence Mae Marsh

Montgomery - Florence Mae Marsh, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Salem, Illinois, she graduated from Salem High School, and married Russell Dale Marsh in 1951 in the Little Brown Church in Nassau, Iowa. Florence enjoyed helping people and volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Salvation Army, as well as the Montgomery Museum of Art. She was a member of Pinedale Baptist Church. Florence was preceded in death by her loving husband, Russell; grandson, Charlie Marsh; son-in-law, James Parris; parents, Josephine Rosen & Jacob Hazlet; and all her siblings, Rosalie Ballantine, William Edward Hazlet, Eldon Eugene Hazlet, Orvil Fred Hazlet, Robert "Rocky" Hazlet, Delamas "Dick" Hazlet, and Jacob Harold Hazlet. Survivors include her children, Russell (Karen) Marsh, Michael (Cindy) Marsh, Gaylynn Parris, Deborah Shimp (Mike Fiederer); grandchildren, Robert Shimp, Michelle Marsh, Jesse Marsh, Melanie Wyzard, Josie Mullin, Erin Ferriter, Kevin Marsh, Brian Shimp; great grandchildren, Justin, Lucas, Jacob, Carter, Elena, Liam, Charlee, Stormy as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at 9:00am on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel with a service at 10:00am with Rev. Bill Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity in memory of Florence Marsh.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
