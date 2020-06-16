Floyd Glenn Hicks



Ramer - Floyd Glenn Hicks of Ramer, Alabama, peacefully passed away in a Birmingham hospital on June 13, 2020. Floyd lived most of his ninety-five years in the suburbs of Ramer - Dublin. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mary Glenn Mills Hicks; his parents, Floyd P. and Margaret Fannin Hicks; his brother Jefferson Pascal Hicks; and two sisters, Sarah Margaret Cavanaugh and Lila Ruth Webster. He is survived by many who loved him dearly, including his children Sandra Hicks Larson (David), Floyd Pascal Hicks, II, (Beth), and Carol Ann Woodall (Dennis); his grandchildren Caleb Hicks, Lindsey Brown (Jeremy), Casey Fleming (Eric); his great-grandchildren, Ansley, Lydia Grace, and Jeb Brown, Ellis and Marilyn Fleming. "Toyd" and "Gen-Gen" spent many happy hours with their grandchildren who were the lights of their lives. Floyd is also survived by his oldest sister, Beatrice Alderson; his youngest brother James Donald Hicks (Carolyn); several local nieces and nephews, Rebecca Peaton, Don Hicks, Dana Reed, and Deidre Ceman; nieces and nephews who live in various parts of the United States, Cynthia Alderson, Jan Sherwood, Paul Hicks, Jodee Daroca, and Sally Adler; and a number of cousins. The family sends a special "Thank you" to Butch Royal, Don Hicks, and Robert Wigfall for their faithfulness to Floyd. Because he enjoyed old cars and anything mechanical, Floyd was known as a fix-it person. His family will forever remember his peanut butter and vanilla wafer picnics at his favorite picnic spot. On June 20, at 6:00 p.m., family and friends who wish to attend will gather in Floyd's "favorite picnic spot," at 35 Dublin Lane, Ramer, Alabama 36069. Pastor Cooper Stinson will conduct a memorial service while family and friends have an option to remain in their vehicles or to bring a lawn chair or blanket and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to The Ramer Memorial Garden, c/o Ramer Methodist Church, 15153 Hobbie Road, Ramer, Alabama 36069.









