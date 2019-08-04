|
|
Floyd Schlechty
Montgomery - Floyd Schlechty Jr., 86 of Montgomery, passed away with family by his side at Baptist South Medical Center on Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was born June 8, 1933 in Saratoga, Indiana to the late Willard Floyd Schlechty and Carrie Ellen (Smith) (Schlechty) Dennison. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings; Charlotte Brewer, Robert Dale Schlechty, Sally Hoppes; and his grandson, Jon F Willis. He is survived by his daughters, Pamela Ann Schlechty of Marion, IN; Barbara Jean Hall (Roy) of Royal Palm Beach, Fl; Rhonda Dale Losure (Gene) of Van Buren, IN; Teri Lynn Fort (Bill) of Shell Point, FL; and his grandchildren, Kevin Hall (Angie), Andy Hall (Kris), Jason Hall (Lauren), Jennifer Cooper (Gordon), Janna Centers (Rich), Rachel Davich (Buck), Ryan Losure (Chelsea), Rebecca Rashley (Mark), Traci Renz (Mike), Michael Fort, Kelli Williamson (Kelley), and Victoria Wise (Phillip). He also helped raise his late wife's (Edith) children, Judy Lane (Steve) Sheila Ford (Bennie); sister, Linda Dennison-Hurst, and 17 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
He attended Marion High School in Marion, Indiana before joining the U.S. Air Force. He retired from AT&T and Catoma Elementary School. Throughout the years, his community involvement included the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department in Palm Beach County, FL; St. Lucie County Sheriff's Department in St Lucie County, FL; Telephone Pioneers and the Catoma Volunteer Fire Department. Services will be held at Leak Memory Chapel at 945 Lincoln Road 36109 on Monday, August 5 at 1 pm in Montgomery, AL. Visitors may call before the service at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department "Broken Star Fund" at 228 Gun Club Road West Palm Beach, FL 33406.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 4, 2019