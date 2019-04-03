Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church
Montgomery - Forester Harrison, Jr. died Friday, March 29, 2019. Mr. Harrison was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie Mae and Forester Harrison, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Glenda Welden Harrison; his sons, Forester Brian Harrison of Atlanta and Clayton Welden Harrison of Birmingham; and two grandchildren, Ann Wesley and Sam Harrison of Birmingham as well as many cousins. Mr. Harrison graduated from Lanier High School (55') and Auburn University, School of Industrial Design (61') and was a Life Member of The Auburn Alumni Association. In his younger years, he coached YMCA football, little league baseball and was involved in Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed Auburn football, Atlanta Braves baseball and any activity that involved his children and grandchildren. Mr. Harrison was an active member of Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church for nearly 50 years and was a member of the Frazer Choir and The Good News Singers. He was an excellent father and husband and cared deeply about his friends and family. He was greatly loved by all who knew him and will be missed. Visitation for Mr. Harrison will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church from 1-3:00 with a memorial service beginning at 3:00. Dr. John Ed Mathison and Rev. Neil Epler will officiate the service. The family would like to express their gratitude to Thelma Washington for her support as well as the staff at Wetumpka Health & Rehab. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made to Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church or .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2019
