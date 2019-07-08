|
Frances Annette Dean
Montgomery - Frances Annette Dean, 78, of Montgomery, passed away on Friday, July 5,2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Dean. Frances is survived by her sons, Ricky Dean and Benjamin Hollis and brother, James M. Dykes. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Forest Hills Cemetery in Snowdoun.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Montgomery Humane Society, 1157 John Overton Dr., Montgomery, Al. 36110.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 8, 2019