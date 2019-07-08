Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Cemetery
Snowdoun, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Annette Dean

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Annette Dean Obituary
Frances Annette Dean

Montgomery - Frances Annette Dean, 78, of Montgomery, passed away on Friday, July 5,2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Dean. Frances is survived by her sons, Ricky Dean and Benjamin Hollis and brother, James M. Dykes. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Forest Hills Cemetery in Snowdoun.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Montgomery Humane Society, 1157 John Overton Dr., Montgomery, Al. 36110.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now