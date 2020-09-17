1/
Frances Condit
Frances Condit

Montgomery - Frances Condit, a life-long resident of Montgomery passed away on 14 September 2020. She is survived by her daughter Joyce Thomas and four grandchildren, William "Pete" Fisher (Kinnon), Auburn, Katherine King (Charles), Opelika, Lizzie Buttram (Jeremy) of Atlanta and William Green-Burns Jr. of Georgia. She also had two step children, Roger Condit Jr. (Karen) and Ruth Graham (Bill). Frances has two great-grandsons, Wilks Fisher and Walker Fisher both of Auburn. She is predeceased by her husband, Roger Condit and her son William Green-Burns.

She was previously very active in the Ionians, Montgomery Symphony League, Montgomery Country Club Ladies Golf Association.

Inurnment Services will be at 1:30 pm, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church Columbarium with the Rev Jamie Osborne and Dr. Jay Cooper officiating. Contributions can be made to the First United Methodist Church or St. John's Episcopal Church.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Inurnment
01:30 PM
First United Methodist Church Columbarium
