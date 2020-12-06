1/
Frances Fleischman
Frances Fleischman

Montgomery - Frances Fleischman, 76, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 after a battle with Leukemia. She was Assistant Vice President for Multi Family Housing, Aronov Realty for over 30 years. As a beloved daughter, sister and aunt, she enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and colleagues. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph & Esther Fleischman. Survivors include her devoted sisters, Sherry Russ (John), Diane Logan; nephews and nieces, Greg Russ, Melanie Rugg (Eric), Russell Pippin (Melanie); great nephews and nieces, Aaron and Avery Rugg, Nathan and Zoey D. Pippin; as well as a host of loving cousins.

A Public Graveside Service will be Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2:00pm CST at Greenwood Cemetery with Rabbi Scott Kramer officiating. With Covid-19 and distance, family and friends may join the livestream on the Leak Memory Chapel Facebook page. Pallbearers will be Greg Russ, Eric Rugg, Marvin Schulwolf, Jeffrey Simon, Howard Rosen, Bill Logan, Scott Hunter, and Gary Sullivan. Honorary pallbearers are Russell Pippin, Norman Koplon, David Kerns, Dave Kirschner, and Steve Cline.

The family would like to extend a word of gratitude to the staff of M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX, especially the Acute Palliative Care Unit.

Memorials may be made to Women of Hope, PO Box 241411, Montgomery, AL 36124 or to Aishel House, 1955 University Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 in memory of Frances Fleischman.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
