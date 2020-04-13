|
|
Frances Foshee Stanley
Montgomery - Emma Frances Foshee Stanley entered her heavenly home on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the age of 92. She passed away peacefully at home in Montgomery surrounded by her family. The youngest of five children, she was born to James and Lela Foshee at their family home in Cohassett, Alabama. She grew up on her family's farm during World War II, attending grade school at the one room school house across the dirt road from her home. After graduating from Red Level High School, she moved to Montgomery to attend Huntingdon College. In 1948, she met and soon married John Elmore Stanley from Florala. They bought their first home in Highland Gardens where she resided for 55 years and raised their three children.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Michael Foshee Stanley; and special friend, Dennis Barrow. She is survived by her son , John (Teresa) Stanley; daughter Karen (Ed) Reinhardt; and daughter-in-law Linda "Dee" Stanley. "Mammaw" was dearly loved by her grandchildren, David (Natalie) Stanley, Carrie (Clay) Phillips, Brittany (Chad) Gill, Brandon (Suzanne) Allen, and Lisa (Chris) Taylor; 15 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She lovingly supported and served her family, always interested in their school activities and sporting events, and attending when possible. Frances was a longtime faithful member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. She was employed for many years in customer service and sales at Sears where she developed many cherished friendships. Her nephew, Winston Foshee, will officiate at her private family graveside service on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Alabama Heritage Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baptist Hospice or Faith Radio. The family would like to convey their deep gratitude to her caregivers, Maria Harris and Mary Tolbert for their faithfulness, loyalty and loving care over the years.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020