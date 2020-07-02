Frances Gail RileyPrattville - Frances Gail Riley 81 of Prattville Al passed away on June 30, 2020. Gail was born on Feb 5, 1939 in Crosett Arkansas to parents Oscar and Jewel Phillips.Gail loved spending time with her family, playing dominos with a special group of her dear friends, trips to starbucks, her church family and watching wheel of fortune. Gail will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.She was proceeded in death.by her husband of 37 years Louis Riley, Brother, James Phillips Sister Audrey Pryor.Gail is survived by three children, sons William Riley(Deann),Michael riley (Faith) daughter Joy Sorenson (Phil). Three Granchildren, Alyssa Riley (Dewayne), Steffany Moyer (Spencer), Zak Riley (Lauren), bonus Granddaughter, Laura Stamps. Three Great Grandchildren, Haidyn Aull, Eli Aull, Ryker Moyer and many other family members and friends.The family would like to send thanks to the staff at Kindred Hospice. Also, special heartfelt thanks to nurse, Brandy R. For all of her love and support during this difficult time.Funeral for Frances Gail Riley will be Monday July 6, 2020 at Ridouts Brown Prattville, Al 9am-11am visitation, funeral at 11am reception offered between visitation and funeral. Burial will follow at Prattville Memorial Gardens.