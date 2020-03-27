|
|
Frances Hailey Foster
Montgomery -
Frances Hailey Foster, age 95, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Foster, Jr; parents, Cleopatra Baucom Hailey and John Smithson Hailey, Sr.; sister, Mary Jernigan Nichols; and brother, John Smithson Hailey, Jr. She is survived by her children Steve Foster (Patti), Ellen Hall (Hal), Nancy Weed, and Jack Foster; six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 3:00 PM, at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a Veteran's .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020