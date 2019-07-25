Services
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Montgomery - Frances Dean Sankey, age 93, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Sunday July 21, 2019. Frances was born May 9, 1926. She was preceded in death by husband Harvey Sankey and parents John and Mary Burt Dean, 4 sisters, and one great grandson. Mrs. Sankey is survived by one son Bill Sankey (Dianne), 2 daughters- Gayle Clegg (Ron) and Mary Burt Clark (Sam), sister Annie Lou Baggett, 11 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. A graveside for Mrs. Sankey is set for Friday, July 26 at 11:00 am. Family and friends are encouraged to meet at White Chapel Greenwood Funeral Home at 10:30 am for the processional to the graveside.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 25, 2019
