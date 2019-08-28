|
|
Frances Walters
Millbrook - Walters, Frances Lucille, 95, a resident of Millbrook, AL, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at Leak Memory Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:00AM with Pastor Mike Mozingo officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Please visit www.leak-mc.com for complete obituary and to leave online condolences.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2019