Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel.
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Walters


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Walters Obituary
Frances Walters

Millbrook - Walters, Frances Lucille, 95, a resident of Millbrook, AL, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at Leak Memory Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:00AM with Pastor Mike Mozingo officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Please visit www.leak-mc.com for complete obituary and to leave online condolences.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now