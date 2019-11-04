|
|
Frances Williamson
Montgomery - WILLIAMSON, Frances, 92, a native of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away on November 1, 2019 under the care of Cornerstone Hospice in Orlando, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Clarence Williamson, her father, Lewis R. Johnson and her mother, Nona (Stevens) Johnson; brothers, Marvin and Albert Johnson, and sisters, Juliette (Johnson) Bell, Alma (Johnson) Wright and Jo Ann (Johnson) Moore. She is survived by her son, Michael (Connie) Williamson; daughter, Leigh Ann Williamson Bradshaw; her pride and joy four grandchildren, Michael (Meghan) and Brad Williamson, Alex and Wesley Bradshaw; along with a number of nieces, nephews and close friends. Mrs. Williamson graduated from Lanier High School in 1946, was a civil servant with the Office of Special Investigation at Maxwell Air Force Base for over 35 years, and a lifetime member of the Texas PTA serving as PTA president in Houston, Texas. She was a long-time member of Dalraida Baptist Church and then First Baptist Church of Inverness, Florida after 2005. She was a talented artist specializing in crocheting hats for the First Baptist Church shoebox ministry, heirloom sewing, and ceramics earning numerous awards in Montgomery, Alabama and Inverness, Florida. She was loved by the staff and residents of Westminster Towers Orlando for her kind heart and outgoing spirit. The family will hold a visitation November 7, 2019 from 11:30 - 1:00 pm at Leak Memory Chapel in Montgomery, Alabama, followed by her Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Leak Memory Chapel Officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.leak-mc.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019