Francina Elizabeth (Beth) McDaniel
Montgomery - Mrs. Francina Elizabeth (Beth) McDaniel, age 71 of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on October 22, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Beth was born on December 4, 1947 to Herman and Lilian Downey of Birmingham, Alabama.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Robert L. McDaniel, Jr., and their only son Michael (Kimberly) "Scott" Stephens; and three grandchildren, Ashley (27), Michael, Jr., (25) and Jonathan (11). She is also survived by many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews, of whom all, she loved dearly.
Beth was a highly skilled hair stylist and had salons in Huntsville, Alabama and Arlington, Virginia. Born in Birmingham, Beth was raised in Lock Three in St. Clair County and in Gadsden, Alabama. She was known for her outgoing personality and generous heart. She was publicly noted in the Confederate Flag Controversy and she "Knighted" Bob Bright as Mayor. She was active in the "Goodwill Ambassador" program at the Air War College for many years.
The Family would like to send a sincere, "Thank You", to Ms. Jonnie Hogue, from GP In House-Home Care and Baptist Hospice for their loving care in Beth's last days with us.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019