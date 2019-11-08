Resources
More Obituaries for Francina McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francina Elizabeth (Beth) McDaniel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francina Elizabeth (Beth) McDaniel Obituary
Francina Elizabeth (Beth) McDaniel

Montgomery - Mrs. Francina Elizabeth (Beth) McDaniel, age 71 of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on October 22, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Beth was born on December 4, 1947 to Herman and Lilian Downey of Birmingham, Alabama.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Robert L. McDaniel, Jr., and their only son Michael (Kimberly) "Scott" Stephens; and three grandchildren, Ashley (27), Michael, Jr., (25) and Jonathan (11). She is also survived by many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews, of whom all, she loved dearly.

Beth was a highly skilled hair stylist and had salons in Huntsville, Alabama and Arlington, Virginia. Born in Birmingham, Beth was raised in Lock Three in St. Clair County and in Gadsden, Alabama. She was known for her outgoing personality and generous heart. She was publicly noted in the Confederate Flag Controversy and she "Knighted" Bob Bright as Mayor. She was active in the "Goodwill Ambassador" program at the Air War College for many years.

The Family would like to send a sincere, "Thank You", to Ms. Jonnie Hogue, from GP In House-Home Care and Baptist Hospice for their loving care in Beth's last days with us.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -