Francis B. Ward Jr.
Autaugaville - Ward, Francis B. Jr (Wimpy), a resident of Autaugaville, AL died peacefully Monday, July 1,2019. Francis, or F.B. was born in Centerville Borough, PA. He was the oldest of twelve children. Upon graduation from high school he joined the Air Force and served his country for twenty years in Germany, Turkey, and Thailand. While in the Air Force he was a jet mechanic and worked on the Thunderbirds as well as the Reconnaissance planes in Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force and began a new career with the Autauga County School system. He remained there for more than twenty years serving as a coach, teacher, and principal.
Mr. Ward loved Autaugaville and the people who lived there; he considered the town his extended family. He served on the City Council in the 1990's and as mayor from 2007-2014. He was instrumental in starting the Autaugaville Food Pantry. He was a member of the Autaugaville Lions Club, Quarterback Club, the Autaugaville Methodist Church. He also served on several boards in the River Region including the Head Start program.
Mr. Ward loved sports. He coached Little League Baseball and basketball for many years. He also enjoyed playing softball and bowling. Mr. Ward loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pirates. He enjoyed listening to Kitty Wells, Patsy Cline, and Polka.
Mr. Ward was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, son-in-law Danny, and a grandson Matt Yeager.
Mr. Ward is survived by his wife Barbara; children Melissa (Mike) Murphy, Cindy Poinoosammy, and Bob (Diane) Ward. Grandchildren Michael (Melissa) Murphy, Jessica (Andrew) Collins, and Scott (Kimberly) Yeager. Great grandchildren Mackenzie Murphy, Maddox Murphy, Savannah Collins, Brooks Yeager, Blaine (Thea) Tharpe, and Kathleen Tharpe. Stepdaughter Rhonda Pigford, Devin and Sloan. He is survived by nine sisters - Shirley, Gloria Jean, Laura, Brenda, Rosemary, Janet, Lavada, Diane, and Darlene, one brother, William, and other extended family and friends.
Interment was held July 5, 2019 at Rocky Hill Cemetery in Autaugaville, AL.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 14, 2019