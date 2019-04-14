|
|
Francis Beaulieu
Montgomery - Francis R. Beaulieu passed away at Bill Nichols VA Home in Alexander City, on April 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held April 15, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Robert Wisnewski officiating. A reception will be held at 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. funeral service, followed by internment in Greenwood Cemetery. Francis was born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, on February 13, 1923. He was predeceased in death by his parents, John and Roxanna Beaulieu, his first wife, Margaret (Nicky) Smith, brothers, Gerard and Normand, sisters Lucille Hyland, and Germaine Eaton. He is survived by his wife, Frances, sons, Dennis, Francis (Selma), Henry (Gretchen), his brother John, sister Blandine, six grandchildren, one great grandson, and his Canadian extended family. Francis was a World War II Veteran. He enlisted in the Navy V5 program. He received his navy wings Sept. 20, 1944 as a carrier pilot at Corpus Christi, TX. He served aboard the USS Bennington and the USS Saratoga. He flew mostly the SBD Dauntless and the F6F Hellcat. He was attached to Air Group 8 and took part in the liberation of Saipan & Guam. He made 7 sorties over Japan just before the war was officially declared over in the Pacific. He was discharged March 5, 1946. He attended the University of Alabama from 1947 to 1951 where he graduated with a BS and MS. Francis was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. He served on the vestry and as Senior and Junior Wardens. He was the first male member of the Altar Guild, sang in the choir for 25 years. He was a recipient of the Montgomery Seniors of Achievement Award, served as Chairman on the Board of Directors of MACOA, delivered Meals on Wheels for several years and served on the Board of Hospice of Montgomery. He was an avid tennis player and retired in 1986 after 37 years as a medical representative of Wyeth Laboratories. In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcomed at St. John's, the Activities Department of Bill Nichols VA Home in Alexander City, MACOA, and Hospice of Montgomery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 14, 2019