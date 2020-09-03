Frank Burkett



Frank Burkett was born on November 24, 1955 and lived in Montgomery from 1978 through 1985, passed away on August 14, 2020. Frank came to Montgomery to finish his education while working for Dr. Billy Mellow with the Department of Education and attending classes at night. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Troy University in 1982.



Frank was very involved with the community through Judge John Davis-Jillcar at the Montgomery Youth Facility where he was recognized as Volunteer of the Year in 1983. Frank's passion to volunteer also brought him into coaching basketball at Woodley East, Eastmont, East YMCA, West at the Boys Club with Mr. Wayne Robinson and Mr. Mike Anderson from 1979 through 1985.



Frank continued his life's work through the Peace Corps where he served in Micronesia during 1986 through 1987. He brought his love of basketball to Micronesia where they had never before even seen a basketball game on TV. He ultimately started a league that grew to 900 boys, touching their lives in a positive way. Frank also authored a book while in Micronesia chronicling his life experiences titled "A Country Boy's Dream Come True".



Frank's teaching work brought him around the world allowing him to live in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Taiwan, China, with the bulk of his time spent in South Korea. He initially focused his first 5 years in South Korea on teaching English as a Second Language (ESL) along with training a new crop of basketball players. He then spent the next 15 years as a Faculty member at Pyeongtaek University attaining the position of Professor.



Frank lived his whole life in the service of mankind, always striving to make the world a little more understanding of each other with kindness and compassion for all people. While in Saudi Arabia, Frank's true colors were on full display during the first Gulf War in 1991. He routinely visited young soldiers who didn't fully understand what might lay ahead for them. When Frank approached the soldiers, he always sought out the ones who retreated away from the masses, and offered them words of support and encouragement.



Frank's last wishes were to be cremated and his remains spread across Asia where he was the happiest and made the biggest impact. A marker will be placed beside his Mother at Pleasant Hill Church on Nixon Rd. Frank requested donations be made in his honor to The Salvation Army to continue his spirit of serving the poor and weak of the world; the way he lived his life.









