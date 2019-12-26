|
|
Frank Griswold
Montgomery - Frank Griswold, 82, of Montgomery AL, passed away peacefully on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Frank was born on February 3, 1937 in Los Angeles, CA. and is preceded in death by his first wife, Timmi Griswold, parents Carl and Jessie Griswold, brother Willie Griswold, and daughter Tammy Griswold. He is survived by his wife Bobbie Smith Griswold, his children Bill (Teresa) and Steve (Mary Beth), grandchildren, Whitney (Will) Califf, Taylor (Ted) Dempsey, Emily and Austin Griswold, stepchildren, Carole (Shane) Stanwitz, Rick (Polly) Fincher, Renee (Joe) Borg and Robert (Martha) Fincher, and several step grandchildren, great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. A memorial (Celebration of Life) will be held 3 February 2020 at Frazer Memorial on Atlanta Hwy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alabama Kidney Foundation or Legacy of Hope, Alabama's organ and tissue donation alliance.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019