|
|
Frank Grouby Williford
Montgomery - Frank Grouby Williford, 71, of 8949 Rose Glen Way, Montgomery, AL, died Friday morning, July 26, 2019, at Baptist Medical Center South, Montgomery, following a brief confinement.
Mr. Williford was the founder and owner of Williford & Associates, LLC, a Montgomery hospital consulting firm. He had lived in Montgomery since 1974.
He is survived by his son, Frank Allyn Williford, and daughter-in-law, Dr. Rachael Evans Williford, of Montgomery, two grandsons, Frank Allyn Williford, Jr. and Henry Evans Williford, his two brothers, Dr. Henry Newton (Hank) Williford, Jr., of Orange Beach, AL, and Wayne Allyn Williford, and his wife, Linda, of Alabaster, AL, several nieces and nephews, and his beloved Cocker Spaniel, Bailey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lt. Col. and Mrs. Henry N. Williford, of Auburn.
A 1973 graduate of Auburn University, where he was a member of the University's golf team, Williford was a dedicated "Auburn Tigers" alumni fan and a loyal contributor and supporter.
In Frank's youth after his father, who was a native of Geneva County, and mother, the former Wilma Grouby, a native of Abbeville, in Henry County, retired from U.S. Army career service that had taken them to many foreign countries, the family settled in Auburn, where Col. Williford purchased Toomer's Hardware, which he owned and operated for many years. Frank worked in the business, located near the famed Toomer's Corner, during his youth, and thus was integrally a part of the Auburn community "scene" as well as the college life. Frank attended Auburn High School, playing on both the basketball team and a golf team which finished second in the State.
A lifelong United Methodist, Mr. Williford was a longtime member of Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church in Montgomery.
On Monday, July 29, after a private graveside service in Auburn's Town Creek Cemetery, the family will receive friends and relatives at First United Methodist Church, Montgomery, at 1 p.m., after which a Memorial Service will be held at the 2 p.m. in the Sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made either to The Stegall Seminary Education Scholarship Foundation ( P.O. Box 241661, Montgomery, AL 36124 ) or The of Alabama (3800 Colonnade Parkway Suite 140, Birmingham, AL 35243.)
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 28, 2019