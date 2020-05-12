|
|
Frank Hardy
Montgomery - Master Sergeant Luther Frank Hardy went to be with our risen Lord Jesus Christ on May 12, 2020 at the age of 93. Frank was born in Prairieville, AL on January 11, 1927 but always claimed his home in Selma where he grew up. A World War II veteran, he served in the Navy and the Air Force with three terms in Japan and two terms in Korea also. He also served in Greenland, Germany and France. After retiring from the Air Force (1968), he settled in Montgomery where he worked for the US Post Office for twenty years or so. He is preceded in death by his parents Luttie and William Hardy, two brothers Mabry and Bill Hardy and a sister Virginia Frost. Mr. Hardy leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Lucille Valentine Hardy, one son Frank (Cherie) Hardy, his nieces Barbara Hughs, Carma (John) Lewis, Rhonwyn (John) Giddens, Leanne (Michael) Pass, Lana Calama and a host of extended family and friends including extended family in England. He had a passion for writing and wrote many editorials to the Montgomery Advertiser and Selma Times Journal, also the Frazer paper. He also worked at the medical outreach center and loved to minister in the prisons. Frank has gone to the glory side of the mountain now, peace prevails there, no crying, sickness or dementia is there. Frank is enjoying his peaceful freedom at last. The family wants to thank the church family at Heritage Baptist Church for their encouragement and being there. Also, a special "Thank You" is extended the VA for the wonderful help given us, especially Dr. Earline Rogers and Nurse Veronica Weaver. A visitation is set for Thursday, May 14 at 1:00 pm in Leak Memory Chapel with a Chapel Service slated for 2:00 pm. A burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. On line condolences for the Hardy family may be shared at: www.Leak-MC.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 12 to May 14, 2020