|
|
Frank J. Muszynski Jr.
80, resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Tuesday October 15, 2019. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Interment at Alabama National Cemetery with military honors will be announced at a later date. Mr. Muszynski is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carol Muszynski; son, Mark Muszynski and daughter, Susan (Storer) Muszynski and husband Shawn; 3 grandchildren, Mollie Cole, Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Muszynski (US Navy) and wife Shana and PFC Anna Muszynski (US Marines); and numerous extended family and friends. Frank was a veteran of the Marines and worked in the manufacturing industry for over 50 years. He will always be remembered for his wisdom and guidance. Throughout his career, Frank made many friends and was always held in the highest regards. May he rest in peace with the Lord. Brookside Funeral Home, Millbrook, Alabama directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, 2019