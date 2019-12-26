|
Frank L. Scott
Brewton - Frank L. Scott, a Brewton, Ala. native and Pastor Emeritus of Brewton First United Methodist Church, died December 23, 2019, in his hometown. He was 91 years old and lived fully all of those years. He is survived by his son Jeff Scott and wife Susan Ann Gaylord of Durham, NC; his daughter, Fran Scott of Nashville, TN; and his daughter Susan and husband John Porch of Gainesville, FL, along with five grandsons (Stuart, Nick, Zach, Jesse and Jake) and five great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Leila Scott and his brother Troy B. Scott of Brewton, where his dad's "Frank's Garage" was a downtown landmark for decades. He also lost his wife Ann Flower Scott of 51 years in 2002, and now joins her in a place for those who have helped so many and are loved by people across the state and beyond.
Frank Scott followed his passion to be a pastor immediately after graduation from T.R. Miller High School in 1946. He attended Birmingham Southern College and then graduated from Troy State University in 1952. Towns where he served Methodist Churches in his 43-1/2 years as a pastor in the Alabama West Florida Conference included Andalusia, Ariton, Dothan, Camden, Evergreen, Blountstown (FL), Selma, Greenville, Montgomery, Prattville and Bay Minette. After he retired, he served as a retired supply pastor for seven years in Pollard. A Prayer Labyrinth at Blue Lake Methodist Camp and Retreat Center was generously built and named in his honor by the Brewton/Pollard congregations in 2012. And, in 2018 he was named Pastor Emeritus of the First United Methodist Church in Brewton in a surprise celebration organized by a minister and congregation who cared for our loved "Pastor Frank" for so many years and to whom his family is eternally grateful.
Frank had a zest for life that permeated every aspect of it - from his Christian faith and ministry to his political beliefs and his support as a football fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide (RTR!). Couples he counseled and for whom he performed the wedding ceremony, families with whom he celebrated and shared grief, congregations he served and children he baptized never have forgotten the special part he played in their lives.
Rev. Scott's ministerial outreach stretched well beyond any church he was serving at the time. For example, he held numerous Conference positions, including serving eight years on the Conference Board of Social Concerns and Conference Board of Missions and four years as chairperson of the Committee on Higher Education and Campus Ministry. He bravely ministered to the African American community during the 1960's-70's Civil Rights Movement and served as president of the Greater Brewton Habitat for Humanity in Brewton, where he helped build 19 Habitat houses "with hammer in hand".
Visitation for Frank Scott will be Saturday, December 28, 2019, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Brewton First United Methodist Church, 820 Belleville Avenue, followed by the Celebration of Life at 1:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Pilgrims' Rest Cemetery on Alco Drive.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Brewton First United Methodist Church or a charity of your choosing. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at www.craversfh.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019