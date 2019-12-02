Services
Frank Longeill Obituary
Frank Longeill

Mr. Frank Longeill, 77, passed away on November 30, 2019. Mr. Longeill was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a radio operator with the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was an avid bowler, thoroughly enjoyed NASCAR, his favorite driver is Jeff Gordon, he also enjoyed creating leather goods. He was a member of Deatsville Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Claudette Y. Longeill, son, Richard Todd Wilson. He is survived by his lovely wife of twenty-four years, Faye Longeill; daughter, Jeniece Warren (Chad); son, Kelly Wilson (Michelle), son, Christopher Wilson (Kelli Jo); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 11:00am with burial to follow at St. Margaret's Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior at White Chapel-Greenwood Cemetery located at 909 Lincoln Rd. Montgomery, Alabama 36109.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
