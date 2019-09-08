|
|
Frank M. Mathews III
Atlanta - Dr. Frank Meriwether Mathews passed away peacefully at home on September 4th at age 84 from pancreatic cancer. He was born in Montgomery, Alabama June 13th, 1935.
Dr. Mathews was a graduate of Auburn University and the University of Alabama School of Dentistry. He served three years in the U.S. Army including Korea. After five years of private practice in Montgomery he moved to Atlanta to spend his total career in public health.
During these years he acted as District Dental Director in Georgia and was very active in public health work throughout the state. He received a number of prestigious awards for his efforts to serve the people of Georgia, including the Jules Terry Memorial Award, the highest award in Georgia for public health workers. He did a great deal of volunteer work for his church, the Cathedral of St. Philip of Atlanta.
Dr. Mathews is predeceased by his partner of 43 years, Robert P. McCormick. He is survived by six godsons. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery on Tuesday, September 10th at 2:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest next to his parents, Frank M. Mathews, Jr. and Carolyn Callaway Mathews. The public is invited to attend.
There will be no service or visitation in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be made to .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 8, 2019