Services
Gassett Funeral Home
204 E Charles Ave
Wetumpka, AL 36092
(334) 567-8433
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Lyles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Stanley Lyles


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Stanley Lyles Obituary
Frank Stanley Lyles

Montgomery - LYLES, Frank Stanley a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 87. Mr. Lyles is preceded in death by his parents Harvey & Orie Lyles; siblings Harvey, Milton, James, Sally, & Nell. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Belvia Mitchell Lyles; son Richard (Valerie) Lyles; siblings Sylvia Butler, Mavis Lynch, Peggy (Furman) Grooms; grandchildren Kaitlyn Lyles (Fiance' Will Black), Sarah Lyles; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Lyles served in the United States Army and Air Force, and served during the Korean conflict and VietNam war. A private service will be held at later date. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now