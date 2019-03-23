|
Frank Stanley Lyles
Montgomery - LYLES, Frank Stanley a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 87. Mr. Lyles is preceded in death by his parents Harvey & Orie Lyles; siblings Harvey, Milton, James, Sally, & Nell. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Belvia Mitchell Lyles; son Richard (Valerie) Lyles; siblings Sylvia Butler, Mavis Lynch, Peggy (Furman) Grooms; grandchildren Kaitlyn Lyles (Fiance' Will Black), Sarah Lyles; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Lyles served in the United States Army and Air Force, and served during the Korean conflict and VietNam war. A private service will be held at later date. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 23, 2019