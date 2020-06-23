Frank Tate
Montgomery - Mr. Frank Tate, a resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00AM from Phillips-Riley Funeral Home Chapel, Pastor Courtney Meadows, officiating. Burial will follow in Alabama National Cemetery, Montevalllo, AL. Mr. Tate will lie in repose on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 1-6PM at Phillips-Riley Funeral Home.
Montgomery - Mr. Frank Tate, a resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00AM from Phillips-Riley Funeral Home Chapel, Pastor Courtney Meadows, officiating. Burial will follow in Alabama National Cemetery, Montevalllo, AL. Mr. Tate will lie in repose on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 1-6PM at Phillips-Riley Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.