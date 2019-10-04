Services
Green Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
1621 S Us Highway 29
Troy, AL 36079
(334) 670-9604
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Green Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
1621 S Us Highway 29
Troy, AL 36079
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Green Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
1621 S Us Highway 29
Troy, AL 36079
Frank Webster Thompson

Frank Webster Thompson Obituary
Frank Webster Thompson

Grady - Frank Webster Thompson, age 77, of Grady Died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Montgomery. Frank was born to the late Bazil Thompson and Prudence Trotter Thompson. He was also preceded in death by a brother Bobby Thompson.

A Funeral Service will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home with Reverend Perry Green officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at Wingard Cemetery, Green Hills Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Green Hills Funeral Home.

His survivors include; wife, Pamela Thompson of Grady, Frank Thompson Jr., (Jennifer) of Grady, Scott Thompson (Kim) of Missouri, Eric Bell (Brittany) of Wetumpka, Louie Bell (Rachel) of Wetumpka, Shelley Smith (James) of Montgomery, Christy (Jeff) Bridges of Prattville, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren , nieces and nephews.

The staff of Green Hills is honored to serve the Thompson family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019
