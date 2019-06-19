|
Frank Wooldridge Buckner, Jr.
- - The Rev. Dr. Frank Wooldridge Buckner, Jr., age 69, died unexpectedly on June 15, 2019. Born October 11, 1949 in Nashville, TN, he was the youngest son of the late Frank Wooldridge Buckner, Sr., and Katherine Kern Buckner. Frank grew up in Martinsville, VA, and Chapel Hill, NC, and graduated from The Hill School in Pottstown, PA. He received his B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, an M.Div. from Duke Divinity School, and a Ph.D. in Theology from Duke University. An ordained Methodist minister, he was a member of the Western North Carolina Methodist Conference and a beloved thirty-year faculty member at Huntingdon College. He retired in 2017 and was honored as Professor Emeritus of Religion and Philosophy.
He will be remembered by those who loved him for his way with a joke and a story, his encyclopedic memory, and his love for coffee and bicycles. He was a consummate teacher and a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and grandfather.
Frank is survived by his wife of 38 years, Diane Leatherwood Buckner, his daughters Christina Elaine Buckner and Melissa Buckner Reynolds, son-in-law Justin Reynolds, grandchildren Hansen and Lucy Reynolds, and siblings Bates Buckner, Jansen Buckner, and Kern Buckner.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Montgomery, June 20 at 3:00 pm with visitation in the church Fellowship Hall immediately preceding the service at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huntingdon College in the name of Frank W. Buckner.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 19, 2019